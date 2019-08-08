Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $462,862.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $462,862.00 and approximately $3,064.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,251,964 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

