PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 14.15%.

PAR stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 202.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

