Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Trading Down 11.1%

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC)’s stock price was down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 257,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 224,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

