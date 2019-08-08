Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at $210,212,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.70. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “average” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.