Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1,492.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,166,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 206,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 433,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 67,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.