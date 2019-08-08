Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Position Raised by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1,492.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15.

