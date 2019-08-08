Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.13. 4,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

