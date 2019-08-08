Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $250.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,219. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,394 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

