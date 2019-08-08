Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

ABBV traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

