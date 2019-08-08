Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,619,000 after buying an additional 200,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 873,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $397,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,991 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,080. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.96. The stock had a trading volume of 420,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.27. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

