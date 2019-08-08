Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.90. 307,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,842. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

