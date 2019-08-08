Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 725 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 466,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,558. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.