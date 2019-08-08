Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of WTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 167,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

