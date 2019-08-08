Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.76 million.Orthofix Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.82 EPS.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,868,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

