Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 127,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $124,497.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $935,590 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

