Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.78

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 167483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey bought 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,459,520. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 545,500 shares of company stock valued at $274,320.

About Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

