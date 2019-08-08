Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 32,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

