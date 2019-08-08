Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 86.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

