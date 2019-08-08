Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,890,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,068,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,346,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.