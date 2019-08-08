Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $958,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,872,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Erlich purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at $878,661.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $695,777. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,585. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.78.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

