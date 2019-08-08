Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $10.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 991,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.