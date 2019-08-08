Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,884.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,138.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $256,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

