Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 442 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $2,628,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth $444,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,670. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

