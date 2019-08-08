Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 906 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 55,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 491,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,441. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

