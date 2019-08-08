Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 872 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $106.21. 9,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,936. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

