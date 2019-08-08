Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,927,000 after purchasing an additional 988,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 266,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 125,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 251,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,784. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

