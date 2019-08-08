Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 243,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.