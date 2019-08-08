Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 476 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 291,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.88. 106,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,849. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

