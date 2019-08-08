Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.29. 161,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,698. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

