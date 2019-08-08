Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

