Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,749. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

