Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.92. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 5,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

