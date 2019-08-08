One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

STKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 18,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,149. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.