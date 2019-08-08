ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 1,970,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,832. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.16. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 774,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 166,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

