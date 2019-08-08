ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 4,983,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

