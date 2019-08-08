Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 947,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,402. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

