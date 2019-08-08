Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 0.6% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $12,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $142,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,168.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $513,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,697.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,375 shares of company stock worth $3,291,918. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.12. 7,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

