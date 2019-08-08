OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.05 to $2.20 EPS.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,628. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.