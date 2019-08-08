OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 97,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

