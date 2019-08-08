Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Major Shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp Buys 25,000 Shares

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,632. Obalon Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -5.34.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBLN. ValuEngine lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

