Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Stake Boosted by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 4.5% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 7.0% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,628,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $24,686,028.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 76,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $354,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,774,975 shares of company stock valued at $34,902,127.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE OAK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 425,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

