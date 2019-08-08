Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.61. 6,236,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.55. The company has a market cap of $518.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

