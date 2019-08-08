NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $164.00. NWF Group shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 2,654 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $79.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.35%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

