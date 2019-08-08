nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $73,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,882 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

