Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,556 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 73,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,720. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

