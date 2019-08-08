Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $562,160.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $562,160.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinex, Bitbns and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, WazirX, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Binance, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

