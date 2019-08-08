NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 404.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 82,913 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000.

JXI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,471. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

