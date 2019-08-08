NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,174,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,303,000 after acquiring an additional 519,210 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,460,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,982,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 332,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 886,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,493. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.