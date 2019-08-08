NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

EXI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

