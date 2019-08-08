NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. 9,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

